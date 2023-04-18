JD(S) Candidate List 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections

The Congress, BJP, AAP, and other parties have all released their lists of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections which are scheduled for May 10, 2023. However, the Janata Dal Party shocked everyone by announcing their candidate’s list for the upcoming Karnataka elections in 2023 before other parties. For the upcoming Assembly elections in May 2023, the Janata Dal (S) unveiled their initial list of 93 candidates in December of the previous year. On Friday, April 14, the party unveiled a second list of candidates for the elections that comprised 49 members. A third list featured six additional names.

Raghu Achar, a former Congress MLC, is contesting the election from Chitradurga. He recently joined the JD(S) after the Congress refused to provide him a ticket. The party also said that HD Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister and prominent JD(S) leader, will run from Channapattana, and that his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will run from Rama Nagar. According to Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) intends to take 123 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Dr. Devraj Patil, who left the Congress after being refused a ticket, switched to the Janata Dal (S) on Saturday and will contest in the election from the Bagalkote district. In the meantime, NR Santosh, a family member and former personal assistant of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, also joined the JD(S).

Former MLA Dr. Bharathi Shankar will run from Varuna, where she will face off against Siddaramaiah, a prominent Congress leader and former chief minister. AB Malaka Reddy, a former minister, is running for the Karnataka Assembly elections from Yadgir. This is JD(S)’s third list, and more names are likely to be announced in the upcoming days.