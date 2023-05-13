Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: Counting For 224 Assembly Seats Underway
The counting of votes for the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka started at 8:00 a.m. at 36 centres across the state.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Congress Exudes Confidence To Win Absolute Majority
Indian National Congress is confident to win an absolute majority and form the government in Karnataka, ANI reported, citing Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress leader and son of former CM Siddaramaiah.
"Congress will get an absolute majority and form the government in Karnataka. We are confident that we will make government on our own," he said.
"We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the CM," he added.
Trends As Of 8:30 A.M.
In early trends, Siddaramaiah (Congress) leads in his constituency.
Karnataka Chief Minister Assures Win For BJP
Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is confident that Bharatiya Janata Party will win with absolute majority and give a stable government, ANI reported.
Counting Of Votes Begins At 8:00 A.M.
#WATCH | Counting of votes begins in all 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies. Visuals of a counting centre in Mangaluru.#KarnatakaPolls pic.twitter.com/MEPrvGDRbh— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
A Recap Of May 10 Polls
The 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka conducted polls on May 10, with Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) being locked in a competition.
More than 5.31 crore voters -- 2.67 crore male, 2.64 crore female and 4,927 identified as others—were expected to exercised their franchise to elect their new representatives in the state legislature.
The state set up more than 58,000 polling booths to conduct the polls. Security arrangements were tightened to ensure peaceful voting, while authorities took action against troublemakers to maintain law and order during the polls.