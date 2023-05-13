Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: Counting For 224 Assembly Seats Underway

Indian National Congress is confident to win an absolute majority and form the government in Karnataka, ANI reported, citing Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress leader and son of former CM Siddaramaiah.

"Congress will get an absolute majority and form the government in Karnataka. We are confident that we will make government on our own," he said.

"We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the CM," he added.