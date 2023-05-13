'My Father Should Become Chief Minister': Congress's Siddaramaiah's Son

Yathindra Siddaramiah, Congress leader and the son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said that the party will win absolute majority and come to power on its own.

"We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the Chief Minister," Yathindra Siddaramaiah told ANI.

According to him, the Congress will get an absolute majority in the state and his father will win in the Varuna constituency with a huge margin.