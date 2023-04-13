Karnataka Elections 2023: Full List Of BJP Candidates

The Karnataka Assembly Elections for 2023 will take place on May 10 in a single phase. The results will be announced on May 13, 2023. Numerous parties have released their lists of candidates for this election, including the Congress, BJP, AAP, and others.

After several meetings, the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, unveiled its initial list of 189 candidates on Tuesday, April 11 for the Karnataka elections. 52 new candidates were announced in the initial list for the state elections. A total of 32 OBC candidates, 30 SC candidates, and 16 ST candidates got the ticket.

Basavaraj Bommai, the current chief minister of Karnataka and the son of former chief minister S R Bommai, will be contesting from the Shiggaon seat. Revenue Minister R Ashoka will contest the election from Kanakapura and one other seat.

BY Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, will contest from Shikaripura. State Minister B Sriramulu will run for the Bellary Rural Assembly seat in the Karnataka elections 2023.