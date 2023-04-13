Karnataka Elections 2023: Full List Of BJP Candidates
So far, the BJP has released two lists of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.
Karnataka Elections 2023
The Karnataka Assembly Elections for 2023 will take place on May 10 in a single phase. The results will be announced on May 13, 2023. Numerous parties have released their lists of candidates for this election, including the Congress, BJP, AAP, and others.
After several meetings, the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, unveiled its initial list of 189 candidates on Tuesday, April 11 for the Karnataka elections. 52 new candidates were announced in the initial list for the state elections. A total of 32 OBC candidates, 30 SC candidates, and 16 ST candidates got the ticket.
Basavaraj Bommai, the current chief minister of Karnataka and the son of former chief minister S R Bommai, will be contesting from the Shiggaon seat. Revenue Minister R Ashoka will contest the election from Kanakapura and one other seat.
BY Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, will contest from Shikaripura. State Minister B Sriramulu will run for the Bellary Rural Assembly seat in the Karnataka elections 2023.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the BJP released a second list of candidates that included 23 members. Seven current MLAs were denied seats in the new list, while former CM and BJP veteran, Jagdish Shettar's name was missing.
Laxman Savadi also resigned from the Legislative Council and the party's primary membership following BJP's refusal to give the former deputy chief minister of Karnataka a ticket from the Athani constituency.
Further, minister and six-time MLA S Angara from the Sullia constituency decided to quit politics after failing to get a ticket. There are two women in the second list, including Ashwini Sampangi, who will contest from Kolar Gold Field.
BJP’s Full List Of Candidates For Karnataka Elections 2023
