Stocks To Watch: NTPC, HPCL, Bharti Airtel, GR Infraprojects, Tata Power

U.S. stocks maintained their upward trend amid buying in major tech stocks that took a beating a day before. The S&P 500 was up 1.1% by mid-day in New York, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 increased 0.9%. Meanwhile, yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 3.71%.

Crude price was down 4.6% amid demand concerns arising from longer-than-expected recovery in China. Gold rose 1%, while Bitcoin lost 1.1% to trade around $16,850-level.

Domestic indices ended their two-day rally to end 1% lower, with the market breadth skewed in favour of bears.

Rupee maintained its strong start against the U.S. dollar from earlier in the day to close in the green after two consecutive days of losses.