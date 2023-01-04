Ahluwalia Contracts - Healthy, Diversified Order Book Provides Long-Term Revenue Visibility: HDFC Securities
We feel company’s order inflow guidance of Rs 3500-4000 crore for FY23E is conservative.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd., is one of the leading infrastructure companies. It is engaged in civil construction and execution of turnkey projects. It is actively engaged in construction of institutional and industrial buildings, corporate office complexes, multi-storied housing complexes, township development projects, hospitals, medical colleges, hotels, educational and technical institutes, schools, and gymnasiums and sports complexes.
Ahluwalia Contracts has successfully completed several projects ranging over construction of institutional buildings, corporate office complexes, multi-storied housing complexes, township development projects, hospitals, hotels, educational institutes, gymnasiums and sport complexes over the past.
The company sees strong opportunities in healthcare and several large orders for government buildings (including central Vistas tender of Rs 1300 crore). Redevelopment of AIIMS Delhi could be another big opportunity for Ahluwalia Contracts.
