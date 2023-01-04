Telecom Q3 Results Preview - Steady Growth Expected: Prabhudas Lilladher
We expect revenue and Ebitda of telecom companies in our coverage universe (Reliance Jio, Airtel) to increase by +4.3%, +2.1% QoQ
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We expect revenue and Ebitda of telecom companies in our coverage universe (Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Ltd. ) to increase by up 4.3% QoQ and up 2.1% QoQ at Rs 234.8 billion and Rs 193.6 billion respectively, given subscriber addition of 6.5 million besides building a gradual increase in average revenue per user growth (2.7-3.5%QoQ).
Led by frequent tariff hikes and further increase in share of two dominant players with (Q2 ~78% revenue share given weak financials of competitors), we maintain our positive stance on the sector.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.