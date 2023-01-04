JSPL - Capacity, Cost-Efficiencies To Aid Earnings: ICICI Securities
JSPL to benefit from cost-efficiencies emerge from recently acquired thermal coal assets, logistics infra for both iron ore, coal.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. has been the top performer among mainstream ferrous players with a robust return of 45% in past three months. However, we envisage further upside in the stock driven by:
cost-efficiencies as captive thermal coal mines ramp up;
logistical advantages from new conveyor belt and slurry pipeline;
upcoming capacity expansion of 6 million tonnes per annum at Angul expected to result in a volume compound annual growth rate of 11% through to FY25E; and
acquisition of Monnet Power Company’s assets, which is likely to reduce costs further.
Despite our estimate of progressively declining realisations, we expect cost-efficiencies to lift standalone Ebitda/tonne to Rs 14,500 by FY25E.
In view of our revised cost estimates, we raise our FY24E Ebitda by 24%. Besides, a combination of directly reduced iron and blast furnace-based iron making at Angul gives JSPL operating flexibility and an opportunity to optimise costs.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.