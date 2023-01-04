RateGain Travel - Attractive Acquisition Deepens Tech Moat, Business Scale: Dolat Capital
Adara’s acquisition reflects right alignment of Rategain’s vision to be a leading revenue maximisation SaaS platform.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd. announced asset-purchase based acquisition of U.S based Adara Inc., a data as a service and Martech company for a total consideration of $16.1 million, including $1.5 million earn-out.
Deal is valued at an attractive at 0.65 times of trailing twelve months’ Sept 2022 revenue at Rs 2 billion Adara Inc. is Ebitda break even at this point.
Adara Inc. is a leading travel data platforms, with access to permissioned as well as actionable travel intent data, sourced from 270 pus partners, including large travel and hospitality entities, and drive better marketing return on investment for clients.
Adara under Rategain leadership is expected to grow at 15% in FY24 and achieve 15% Ebitda margins. Deal would add revenue growth of 6%/23% for FY23E/FY24E respectively. Deal would be earnings per share dilutive by 5% for FY23E, but accretive by 12% for FY24.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.