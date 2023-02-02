Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, HDFC, Titan, Tata Steel, Britannia Industries, Dabur

Asian markets open higher as the U.S. shares advanced after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank has made progress in its battle against inflation.

The S&P 500 jumped more than 1% after Powell said the “disinflation process has started,” suggesting the aggressive tightening cycle is starting to have its desired effect of reducing the pace of price growth. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed major benchmarks, closing at the highest since September.

At 6:05 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of India's benchmark Nifty 50, was down 0.47% at 17,616.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.46%. Crude price fell 3.4%, while gold was down 0.3%. Bitcoin rose 0.2% to trade below $23,000-level.

Indian benchmark indices ended mixed after a volatile session on Wednesday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2023 in the Parliament.

Rupee ended largely flat against the U.S. dollar in the wake of Indian Budget and ahead of the FOMC policy meeting.

Foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks on wednesday, ending a 7-day selling streak. FPIs bought up equities worth Rs 1,785.21 crore, while the domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eight day in a row, buying stocks worth Rs 529.47 crore.