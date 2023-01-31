Bharat Forge - Evaluating Optionality In Defence, EVs: Motilal Oswal
We expect opportunities in defence, EV are at infection points, though substantial realisation of value might be back-ended.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Over the last decade, Bharat Forge Ltd. has developed new frontiers for growing beyond its core business, with investments in capabilities and capacities in place.
Some of these new businesses offer huge potential in the long term and scope to drive the next phase of evolution for the company. Of these new initiatives, we expect opportunities in defence and electric vehicle are at infection points, though substantial realisation of value might be back-ended.
We took a deep dive into these two businesses to evaluate prospects for value creation, which we estimate at Rs 125-170/share from just two guns and Tork Motors.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.