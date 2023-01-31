Bharat Forge - Evaluating Optionality In Defence, EVs: Motilal Oswal

Over the last decade, Bharat Forge Ltd. has developed new frontiers for growing beyond its core business, with investments in capabilities and capacities in place.

Some of these new businesses offer huge potential in the long term and scope to drive the next phase of evolution for the company. Of these new initiatives, we expect opportunities in defence and electric vehicle are at infection points, though substantial realisation of value might be back-ended.

We took a deep dive into these two businesses to evaluate prospects for value creation, which we estimate at Rs 125-170/share from just two guns and Tork Motors.