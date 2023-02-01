Budget 2023 Review - Accelerating Capex To Retool Economy: ICICI Direct

The Union Budget truly exemplifies the government theme of 'India First, Citizen First'. The inclusive development approach was clearly visible through leveraging the digital infra for multiple utilities, accelerating investment cycle via robust allocation, green growth, which will catalyse the multiplier effect on the economy.

On the fiscal front, the glide path on reducing fiscal deficit has been complied with as fiscal deficit is likely to go down to 5.9% in FY24E versus 6.4% in FY23.

Medium term target of 4.5% fiscal deficit by FY26 is also on track. Most importantly, the Budget also provided some ease to middle-class tax payers under the new tax regime (likely to boost overall consumption) and no negative surprise on long-term capital gains, which was indeed a welcome move.