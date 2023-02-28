Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Muted Open; Wipro, Zee, Infosys, Vi, NHPC, Tata Steel In Focus

Wipro: The company announced four strategic global business lines—Wipro FullStride Cloud, Wipro Enterprise Futuring, Wipro Engineering Edge, and Wipro Consulting— to deepen alignment to evolving client needs.

NHPC: The Cabinet approved Rs 1,600 crore for pre-investment activities and various clearances for the Dibang Multipurpose Project being developed by the company in Arunachal Pradesh.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The exchanges reverted surveillance actions against the company after NCLAT stayed insolvency proceedings against it. With this, the exclusion of Zee from futures and options segment stands withdrawn and F&O contracts with May 2023 expiry to be made available from Feb. 28.

Infosys: The company rolled out private 5G-as-a-Service for enterprise clients worldwide.

Vodafone Idea: The board allotted 12,000 optionally convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 1200 crore, to ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

Godrej Industries: The company appointed Vishal Sharma as the CEO-designate of the chemicals business of Goderej Industries, with effect from March 1, 2023.

Tata Steel: The committee of directors approved allotment of 2.15 lakh non-convertible debentures at 8.03% fixed coupon rate, amounting to Rs 2,150 crore to identified investors on private placement basis for a tenor of five years.

Mastek: The company announced strategic partnership with Netail to help e-commerce and omni-channel retailers optimise their retail value-chain in order to attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The company appointed president Sachin Chittaranjan Shah as executive director of the company for a tenure of five years, effective Feb. 27, 2023. Shyamm Mariwala, Javed Faizullah Tapia and Tarana Suresh Lalwani have been appointed as additional independent directors.

Vesuvius India: The company appointed Rohit Baheti as the chief financial officer, effective Feb. 27, 2023.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The board approved allotment of 14,000 non-convertible debentures on private placement basis to raise Rs 140 crore.

Tanla Platforms: The company unveiled its phishing protection platform Wisely ATP at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones: The company incorporated a subsidiary PU Agri Logistics to develop and operate the silo complex at 26 locations in Punjab.

Mahindra Logistics: Chief financial officer Yogesh Patel has resigned from his position, and will be relieved of his duties with effect from close of business on March 10, 2023.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the U.S. generic prescription product portfolio of Australia-based Mayne Pharma.

Satin Creditcare Network: The board will meet on March 2 to consider fresh fundraising via non-convertible debentures on private placement basis and amend the terms of an issue approved on Feb. 16, 2023.

CSB Bank: The bank will hike its lending rates across tenors by 10 basis points with effect from March 1, 2023.

Jyothy Labs: The NCLT has approved the merger of subsidiary Jyothy Fabricare Services with Jyothy Labs.

Laxmi Organic Industries: Satej Nabar has resigned as the executive director and chief executive officer to pursue his personal interests, effective close of business hours on April 2, 2023. Rajan Venkatesh has been appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of the company for five years, effective April 3, 2023. Ravi Goenka will step down as the managing director of the company and will be re-designated as the chairman, with effect from April 3.