ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Fourth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,002.5 crore, according to data from NSE.
ADVERTISEMENT
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth day in a row on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,002.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the fourth day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,231.7 crore.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 47,996.1 crore worth of Indian stocks so far...
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth day in a row on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,002.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the fourth day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,231.7 crore.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 47,996.1 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The Sensex closed 176 points down, or 0.30%, at 59,288.35, while the Nifty 50 ended 73 points lower, or 0.42%, at 17,392.70.
ADVERTISEMENT