FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,002.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the fourth day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,231.7 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 47,996.1 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.