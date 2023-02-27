Vodafone Idea Allots 12,000 Optionally Convertible Debentures To ATC Telecom Infrastructure

"... it is hereby informed that the capital raising committee of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Ltd. has, at its meetings held today that is Feb. 27, 2023, allotted a total of 12,000 number of unsecured, unrated and unlisted Optionally Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.," it said.