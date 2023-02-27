Zee Entertainment Returns To F&O Segment After NCLAT Relief

The National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange withdrew orders to exclude Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. from futures and options segment on Monday.

The relaxation was announced as the principal bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal stayed an order, dated Feb. 22 by the bankruptcy court, to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company.

Both the exchanges reverted surveillance action against Zee Entertainment, they announced in separate circulars on Monday. Following this, new futures and options contracts of the company will be available by Feb. 28.