Wipro Restructures Business Into Four Verticals To Align With Clients’ Needs

Wipro Ltd. has restructured its business into four “global business lines” to align better with clients’ evolving needs in an increasingly online world.

These four “global business lines” are organised around cloud, enterprise technology and business transformation, engineering and consulting, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Wipro FullStride Cloud will bring together the firm's entire suite of cloud capabilities under a fully integrated, full-stack offering. Jo Debecker, who currently leads Wipro’s cloud vertical, will lead this business, and assume the title of global head of Wipro FullStride.

Wipro Enterprise Futuring will offer clients distinctly forward-looking solutions for large-scale enterprise transformation. Nagendra Bandaru, currently the head of Wipro’s iCORE business, will become the global head of Wipro Enterprise Futuring.

Wipro Engineering Edge , launched in 2022 to advance the firm’s position as a global engineering services leader, will become a standalone business. Harmeet Chauhan, who currently leads Wipro Engineering, will become the Global Head of Wipro Engineering Edge.

Wipro Consulting will align Capco, Designit, and Wipro’s domain and consulting business under one banner. Capco CEO Lance Levy and Philippe Dintrans, global head of Wipro Domain and Consulting, will continue to lead their businesses under the leadership of CEO Thierry Delaporte. Designit CEO Nicolas Parmaksizian will join them to embed experience innovation capabilities into a broader universe of consulting engagements.

The changes will come into effect from April 1, 2023.