Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Muted Open; Adani, HAL, Reliance, LIC, BEL, Tata Steel, Vedanta In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 24.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Jefferies' Christopher Woods expects a potential for outperformance by India as China's valuation differential reverts after economy re-opening.
The valuation differential between India and China has reverted to its traditional mean after the huge 65% outperformance of MSCI China over MSCI India.
Expect a renewed outperformance by India in an Asian and emerging market context, as the dedicated long-only foreign investors are "Underweight" India.
Domestic equity mutual fund inflows remained positive.
Domestic demand story in India certainly remains intact to justify continuing belief in equity market.
Expect an end to monetary tightening following 290 bps of hikes since April 2022, with the policy repo rate now at 6.5%.
The challenge in India remains relatively high valuations.
GREED & fear will remain slightly Overweight India in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio.
In the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio, which is long term by nature and less benchmark focused, 39% of the portfolio remains invested in India.
Source: GREED & fear note
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.6
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.39%
Brent crude down 0.92% to $75.21 per barrel
Nymex crude at $75.21 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.23% at 17,044.5 as of 07:27 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.02% to $28,333.7
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter group Diwakar Finvest created a pledge of 9.60 lakh shares on March 20.
Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals: Promoter group Zuari International created a pledge of 1.50 lakh shares on March 21.
Insider Trading
LG Balakrishnana & Bros: Promoter group LGB Auto Products bought 17,840 shares on March 21.
Mukand: Promoter group Baroda Industries bought 24,548 shares between March 21-22.
Sunteck Realty: Promoter Matrabhav Trust bought 20,000 shares on March 22.
Jai Corp: Promoter Mega Trust bought 1.40 lakh shares between March 21-22.
NRB Bearings: Promoter and director bought Harshbeena Zaveri 42,993 shares between March 20-21.
Fineotex Chemicals: Promoter and director Sanjay Tibrewala bought 40,000 shares on March 22.
Star Cement: Promoter and director Prem Kumar Bhajanka bought 15,000 shares on March 22.