Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Muted Open; Adani, HAL, Reliance, LIC, BEL, Tata Steel, Vedanta In Focus

Jefferies' Christopher Woods expects a potential for outperformance by India as China's valuation differential reverts after economy re-opening.

The valuation differential between India and China has reverted to its traditional mean after the huge 65% outperformance of MSCI China over MSCI India.

Expect a renewed outperformance by India in an Asian and emerging market context, as the dedicated long-only foreign investors are "Underweight" India.

Domestic equity mutual fund inflows remained positive.

Domestic demand story in India certainly remains intact to justify continuing belief in equity market.

Expect an end to monetary tightening following 290 bps of hikes since April 2022, with the policy repo rate now at 6.5%.

The challenge in India remains relatively high valuations.

GREED & fear will remain slightly Overweight India in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio.