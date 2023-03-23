Defence Ministry Signs Contract Worth Rs 3,700 Crore With BEL For Radars, Receivers For IAF

The defence ministry on Thursday signed two contracts worth over Rs 3,700 crore with Bharat Electronics Ltd. for radars and receivers, which will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

The first contract worth over Rs 2,800 crore pertains to the supply of Medium Power Radars 'Arudhra', and the second, at an overall cost of around Rs 950 crore, relates to 129 DR-118 Radar Warning Receivers.

Both projects are under 'Buy Indian–IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)' category. The projects are aimed at enhancing surveillance, detection, tracking and electronic warfare capabilities of the air force.