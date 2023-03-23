IDFC First Bank To Allot 37.75 Crore Shares To IDFC Financial Holding

IDFC First Bank Ltd. will allot 37.75 crore in equity shares to IDFC Financial Holding Co.

The shares allotted to IDFC Financial will be fully paid up at a price of Rs 58.18 per equity share, according to an exchange filing by the bank on Thursday.

Following the allotment, IDFC Financial's stake in IDFC First Bank will rise to 39.99%, the filing said.