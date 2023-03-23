BQPrimeBusiness NewsVedanta To Consider Fifth Interim Dividend On March 28
Vedanta To Consider Fifth Interim Dividend On March 28

If approved, the record date for payment of the dividend will be April 7, 2023.
23 Mar 2023, 8:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)</p></div>
A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)
The board of Vedanta Ltd. will meet on March 28 to consider and approve its fifth interim dividend for the current fiscal.

If approved, the record date for payment of the dividend will be April 7, 2023, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The trading window for dealing in Vedanta securities will remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from March 24 to March 30.

Summary Of Interim Dividend

  • The mining company announced its first interim dividend of Rs 31.50 for this fiscal to eligible shareholders.

  • The company's second interim was Rs 19.50 per share.

  • The company declared a third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share.

  • The board approved a fourth dividend of Rs 12.5 per share.

Shares of Vedanta declined 4.87% on Thursday, as compared with a 0.50% fall in the benchmark Sensex, which closed at 57,925.28.

Anjali Rai
