HAL Divestment: Government To Sell Additional Stake Based On Day One Response

An additional 1.75% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., amounting to 58.52 lakh shares, will be up for sale on Friday.

It will be open to retail investors as well, as the government has decided to exercise the greenshoe option, the DIPAM secretary tweeted.

The Union government's offer for the sale of a 1.75% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics saw a good response on Thursday, as the issue was subscribed 4.5 times the base size, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the government notified that it proposed to sell 1.75% of a stake on Thursday to non-retail investors only and an additional 1.75% of a stake on Friday, in case the 'oversubscription option' or the green shoe option is exercised. With this, 3.5% of the government's stake in the aerospace company will be up for sale.