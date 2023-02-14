Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Slim Gains As I.T., Metals Advance; Realty Stocks Down

Shares of information technology services companies advanced in trade on Tuesday and the headline index NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 0.42% in trade.

The NSE IT Index was up 1.44% in trade. All 10 constituents compiled by the gauge advanced.

Coforge Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., TCS Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Persistent Sytems Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Technology Services Ltd. advanced in trade.

Source: NSE