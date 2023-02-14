Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Slim Gains As I.T., Metals Advance; Realty Stocks Down
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 14.
I.T. Stocks Advance
Shares of information technology services companies advanced in trade on Tuesday and the headline index NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 0.42% in trade.
The NSE IT Index was up 1.44% in trade. All 10 constituents compiled by the gauge advanced.
Coforge Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., TCS Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Persistent Sytems Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Technology Services Ltd. advanced in trade.
ABB India Rises In Trade
Shares of ABB India Ltd. rose on Tuesday after the company posted its earnings over the weekend. It reported a better-than-expected profit in the fourth-quarter ended December, while revenue lagged consensus view.
"ABB India reported unusually strong Ebitda margins despite revenue missing our estimates," said Nomura in its investor note dated Feb. 12.
ABB India Q4 Earnings Highlights (YoY)
Total revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 2,426.9 crore versus Rs 2,101.5 crore last year.
Net profit for the period gained 62% to Rs 305.32 crore versus Rs 188.20 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 364.28 crore versus Rs 185.20 crore.
Ebitda margin was at 15% versus 8.8%.
Recommended a dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for financial ended Dec. 31, 2022.
Nomura expected the company to post a profit after tax of Rs 200.7 crore and an EBITDA margin of 10.5%. It predicted a revenue of Rs 2,497 crore.
Meanwhile, Macquarie pegged the "strong double-digit EBIT margins across segments" as the key standout of the quarter.
The scrip was trading up 1.96% higher at Rs 3,140 compared with a 0.39% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. It rose as much as 2.97% intraday.
The total traded quantity stood at 3.3 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.22.
Of the 34 analysts tracking the stock, 17 analysts maintained 'buy,' 11 suggested 'hold,' and six recommended 'sell.' The average 12-month consensus price target implied a potential upside of 1.4%, according to Bloomberg.
Realty Stocks Decline
Shares of real estate companies declined in trade on Tuesday and the headline index NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 0.38% in trade.
The NSE Realty Index was down 2.1% in trade. All 10 constituents compiled by the gauge declined.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd., Sobha Ltd., DLF Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Phoenix Mills Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd. and Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. declined in trade.
Mirza International Surges On Strong Q3 Earnings
Shares of Mirza International Ltd. rose 12.16% to Rs 253.7 apiece in trade on Tuesday after the company reported higher profit on an annual basis in the third quarter of the current fiscal.
The stock gained as much as 14.90% intraday, rising the most in a year since Feb. 16, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 15 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.58. One analyst tracking the stock, maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 45.3% over the next 12 months.
