Nykaa Q3 Results: Profit Rises But Misses Estimates

"The business has delivered consistent strong GMV and revenue growth at 37% YoY and 33% YoY, respectively," Falguni Nayar, managing director and chief executive officer at Nykaa, said.

The performance has been especially good, given the backdrop of eight fewer festive days in the third quarter as compared to the same period last fiscal, Nayar said.

"Especially heartening is the rebound of Nykaa Fashion, that has delivered GMV and revenue growth of 50% YoY and 43% YoY, respectively," she said.