CPI Inflation Rises To A Three-Month High Of 6.52% In January

The 6.52% CPI inflation print for January 2023 has indeed been a negative surprise for the markets, said Suman Chowdhury, chief analytical officer at Acuité Ratings.

The trajectory in food inflation has been quite different from the expectations, turning significantly positive at 0.45% month-on-month, as compared to a contraction in the previous two months which is typical of the winter season, he said.

What has turned the tide for food inflation in January is the continuing rise in cereal prices, at 2.2% month-on-month, apart from the higher inflation in almost all animal protein categories, namely meat and fish, egg and milk products. However, the base factor is also partly to blame, given that there was a sequential decline in the inflation index last January, he said.

Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities, also said that with cereals prices staying on the upside, inflation could remain around the 5.5-6% mark in the near term.

The hawkish tone of the RBI in the February policy seems justified, with both headline and core inflation remaining sticky and elevated, said Rakshit.

The RBI is unlikely to change its stance in the April policy, while a 25 basis points hike is a possibility now, compared to a larger probability of pause earlier, he said.