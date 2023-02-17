Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open For Sensex, Nifty; UltraTech, Crisil, REC, RailTel In Focus

Vedanta: The company was selected as the preferred bidder for receiving composite licence for Kelwardabri block in Chhattisgarh, which has reserves of nickel, chromium and associated platinum group elements.

REC: Fitch Ratings has assigned ‘BBB-’ rating to proposed senior unsecured notes of the company, which will be issued from its existing $7 billion global medium-term note programme.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company received a work order worth Rs 27.07 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for supply, installation testing and commissioning of the IT network infrastructure, and a comprehensive annual maintenance contract of Rs 6.22 crore per year for 5 years, extendable to 10 years.

Vodafone Idea/Bharti Airtel/Reliance Industries: Vodafone Idea lost 2.47 million subscribers in December last year, while Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm added 1.53 million and 1.7 million subscribers during the month, respectively, as per data released by telecom regulator TRAI.

Angel One: Narayan Gangadhar resigned from the position of CEO of the company, effective close of business hours on May 16, 2023, due to personal reasons. The day-to-day affairs of the company will be under chairman and managing director Dinesh Thakkar for now.

Engineers India: The company signed an memorandum of agreement with Oil India to carry out technological studies and feasibility reports for the upstream, midstream and the downstream value chain.

UltraTech Cement: The company commissioned 1.30 mtpa brownfield cement capacity in Hirmi, Chhattisgarh and 2.80 mtpa greenfield grinding capacity in Cuttack, Odisha, taking its total cement manufacturing capacity in India to 126.95 mtpa.

Satin Creditcare Network: The board approved raising Rs 99 crore terms and conditions for issuing secured, rated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 1 lakh each.

Hindustan Aeronautics/Bharat Forge: Hindustan Aeronautics, Saarloha Advanced Materials and Bharat Forge signed an MOU for collaboration in development and production of aerospace grade steel alloys.

Power Grid Corporation of India: POWERGRID Bhuj Transmission, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, commissioned the transmission system for providing connectivity to renewable energy projects at Bhuj-II in Gujarat.