Vodafone Idea Continues To Bleed Subscribers Amid Mounting Debt

Vodafone Idea Ltd. continues to lose subscribers by the hordes amid a crippling debt situation that has limited its ability to roll out 5G services anytime soon.

India's third-largest telecom operator lost 2.47 million subscribers in December, even as rivals Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. gained 1.70 million and 1.53 million, respectively, according to the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. As on Dec. 31, Vodafone Idea had 241.32 million subscribers, out of which 86.85% or 209.58 million were active.

A total of 12.49 million wireless subscribers in India submitted requests for mobile number portability in December.

Vi had in its third-quarter earnings report claimed that it gained 1 million 4G subscribers in the October-December period. Its average revenue per revenue, or ARPU, rose to Rs 135 in the December quarter, from Rs 131 in the previous three months. The statement had no mention of the telecom company's plan to roll out 5G services.