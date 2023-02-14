Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Loss Widens To Rs 7,990 Crore

Vodafone Idea's quarterly results came days after the Union government agreed to convert into equity the interest accrued on the firm's dues. The move is seen as a nudge to the beleaguered telecom operator to come up with a fundraising plan.

Vi has been directed to issue 16.13 billion equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, at an issue price of Rs 10 each. That translates to an equity stake of more than Rs 16,000 crore.

The accounting effects of this conversion in the books of accounts will reflect in the quarter ending March 31.

During a board meeting on Tuesday, to consider the quarterly results, Vi approved conversion into equity shares of 42,76,56,421 warrants that were allotted to the promoter group entity at Rs 10.20 apiece last year. The transaction is valued at Rs 436.2 crore. No accounting effects of this transaction have been considered in the third-quarter results.

The board has approved the issuance of optionally-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 1,600 crore to a local unit of American Telecom Corp.

"We continue to remain engaged with our lenders for further debt fundraising as well as with other parties for equity or equity-linked fundraising to make required investments for network expansion and 5G rollout," Vi Chief Executive Akshaya Moondra said.

As on Dec. 31, 2022, Vodafone Idea's total debt stood at Rs 2,22,894 crore, out of which the company has to pay back Rs 8,032.8 crore by 2023.

"The company has utilised extended credit period to discharge some of its contractual obligations," Vi said in the exchange filing. "Further, certain vendors have asked for payment of their overdue outstanding. The firm continues to be in discussions with them to agree on a payment plan."

As on Dec. 31, Vi had a negative net worth of Rs 84,404.8 crore.