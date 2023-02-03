Government To Convert Vodafone Idea Interest Dues Into Rs 16,000-Crore Equity

The central government has agreed to convert into equity the interest accrued on Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s dues, a move seen as a nudge to the beleaguered telecom operator to come up with a fundraising plan.

Vi has been directed to issue 16.13 billion equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 each, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That translates to an equity stake of more than Rs 16,000 crore.

In a recent representation to the government, Vodafone Idea promoters—Aditya Birla Group and the U.K.-based Vodafone Group Plc—highlighted the delayed equity conversion by the government as a key reason for no clarity on the fundraising plan.

Now that the government has ticked the box, the ball is in the company's court to finalise the fundraising plan, according to bankers aware of the matter, who spoke with BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

Vodafone Idea is yet to demonstrate any firm fundraising plan to bankers. That has caused operational creditor dues to continue to pile up, they said. Unless the company is able to raise large equity, the future looks unclear.

The Ministry of Communications has passed an order under the Companies Act, 2013, directing the company to convert the net present value of the interest related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and adjusted gross revenue dues into equity shares, and issue it to the government, according to the exchange filing.

To be sure, Rs 16,000 crore isn't nearly enough to pay off Vodafone Idea's debt—Rs 2,20,230 crore at last count—as well as fund network expansion. And then there are tower operators waiting to be paid.