FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Fifth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,570.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row and bought stocks worth Rs 1,577.3 crore. They previously snapped a 13-day buying streak on Feb. 9.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 42,248.4 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.