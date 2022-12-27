Radiant Cash Management Services IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. has launched its initial public offering between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.

The IPO was subscribed 0.11 times or 11% on day 2. The bidding was led by institutional investors.

The retail cash management provider will have an issue size of Rs 387.9 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and a Rs 327.9 crore offer for sale by promoters and other investors. The OFS of 3.31 crore shares was offered by the promoter group, selling at a price band of Rs 94–99 apiece in the IPO.

The issue comprises 30.87% of the post-issue equity share capital of the company. The promoter will continue to hold a majority stake of 53.20% post-issue.