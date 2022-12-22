Radiant Cash Management Services IPO - Leading Integrated Cash Logistics Player: Reliance Securities

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is India’s leading player in retail cash management services for banks, financial institutions and organised retail and e-commerce companies.

Radiant primarily provides the services:

cash delivery services for banks, individuals and commercial and government establishments, cash processing like sorting notes and coins, network currency management which involves collection, transfer and deposit of cash, cash vans / cash in transit where it offers specially fabricated armored vans for movement of cash or bullion within their client’s network and vaulting services for bulk cash and ATM cards, cassettes and important documents and other value-added services.

As of July 2022, Radiant provides its services across 13,044 pin codes in India covering all districts (other than Lakshadweep) with ~ 55,513 touchpoints, serving more than 5,388 locations.

During FY20-22, its revenue and profit after tax clocked compound annual growth rate of 7% and 2% respectively, while Ebitda margin dipped slightly from 21.1% in FY20 to 20.5% in FY22.

The company is coming out with an initial public offering consisting of fresh issue of ~6.1 million shares and offer for sale of ~33.1 million shares, aggregating to a total of Rs 3.88 billion.

The company will utilise the proceeds for funding its capex requirements and purchase of specialty armored vans.