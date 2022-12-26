Radiant Cash Management Services IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. will launch its initial public offering between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.

The IPO had a slow start and was subscribed 0.04 times, or 4%, on day 1. The bidding was led by retail investors.

The retail cash management provider will have an issue size of Rs 387.9 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and a Rs 327.9 crore offer for sale by promoters and other investors. The OFS of 3.31 crore shares was offered by the promoter group, selling at a price band of Rs 94–99 apiece in the IPO.

The issue comprises 30.87% of the post-issue equity share capital of the company. The promoter will continue to hold a majority stake of 53.20% post-issue.