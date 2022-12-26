ADVERTISEMENT
Radiant Cash Management Services IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@rupixen?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">rupixen.com</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/indian-rupee?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: rupixen.com/ Unsplash)
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. will launch its initial public offering between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.

The IPO had a slow start and was subscribed 0.04 times, or 4%, on day 1. The bidding was led by retail investors.

The retail cash management provider will have an issue size of Rs 387.9 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and a Rs 327.9 crore offer for sale by promoters and other investors. The OFS of 3.31 crore shares was offered by the promoter group, selling at a price band of Rs 94–99 apiece in the IPO.

The issue comprises 30.87% of the post-issue equity share capital of the company. The promoter will continue to hold a majority stake of 53.20% post-issue.

IPO Details

  • Duration: Dec. 23 to Dec. 27.

  • Fresh Issue: Rs 60 crore.

  • Offer for sale: Rs 327.9 crore.

  • Price band: Rs 94–99 per share.

  • Issue size: Rs 387.9 crore.

  • Face value: Rs 1 apiece.

  • Lot size: 150 shares and multiples.

  • Listing on: BSE and NSE.

  • Lead managers: IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd., and Yes Securities.

Subscription Status: Day 2

The IPO was subscribed 0.06 times, or 6%, as of 2:03 p.m. on Dec. 26.

  • Institutional investors: 0.05 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.01 times

  • Retail investors: 0.09 times

Research Report On Radiant Cash Management Services:

Watch BQ Prime's IPO Adda With Radiant Cash Management Services Management:

