HDFC Bank Stock Declines On Listing Of New Shares After Merger

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s stock declined after listing of new shares issued to Housing Development Finance Corp. investors as part of India's biggest corporate merger.

Shares of the private lender opened 0.33% higher at Rs 1,650 apiece but pared gains to trade 0.33% lower at Rs 1,639 apiece as of 9:46 p.m. compared to a 0.12% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The relative strength index was at 46.78

Of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 45 maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 22.1%.

HDFC Bank has become the fourth largest lender in the world by market value, according to a Bloomberg data. It's now fully held by public with no promoter.