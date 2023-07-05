JSW Steel To Replace HDFC On Sensex From July 13

JSW Steel Ltd. will replace Housing Development Finance Corp. on the S&P BSE Sensex from July 13, the exchange announced on Wednesday.

HDFC Ltd. is merging with HDFC Bank Ltd. on the same day.

The merger of HDFC with its banking unit HDFC Bank, which has created the fourth largest lender in the world by market capitalisation, has resulted in the omission of India’s largest mortgage lender from all BSE indices.

JBM Auto Components Ltd. will replace HDFC in the BSE 500 index, while Zomato Ltd. will replace it in the BSE 100.

The change on the Sensex follows Tuesday's announcement from the National Stock Exchange which replaced HDFC with LTIMindtree Ltd. on the Nifty 50 index.