Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Subscribed 1.79 Times On Opening Day

The agro-chemical manufacturer is raising Rs 216 crore through a fresh issue and Rs 35.10 crore through an offer for sale.

It is offering around 1.05 crore equity shares at Rs 216-237 apiece in the IPO. The company is worth around Rs 801 crore, at the top of its price range.

Promoters and promoter groups will hold 68.6% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital.

The company is offering 31.35% of the post-issue equity capital during the IPO.