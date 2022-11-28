Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Subscribed 1.79 Times On Opening Day
The agro-chemical manufacturer is raising Rs 216 crore through a fresh issue and Rs 35.10 crore through an offer for sale.
It is offering around 1.05 crore equity shares at Rs 216-237 apiece in the IPO. The company is worth around Rs 801 crore, at the top of its price range.
Promoters and promoter groups will hold 68.6% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital.
The company is offering 31.35% of the post-issue equity capital during the IPO.
IPO Details
Duration: Nov. 28-30.
Issue size; Fresh issue: Rs 216 crore; Offer for sale: Rs 35.10 crore.
Price band: Rs 216-237 per share.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Lot size: 60 shares and multiples.
Listing on: BSE and NSE.
Lead managers: Elara Capital, Monarch Networth Capital.
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO was subscribed 1.79 times, as of 5 p.m., on Nov. 28.
Institutional investors: 0.35 times.
Non-institutional investors: 1.8 times
Retail investors: 2.60 times
Employee Reserved: 1.77 times