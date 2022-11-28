Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO - Outlook, Valuation, Future Strategies, Risks, Financials: KRChoksey
We believe the company's long-term prospects are favorable, given the fact that it is an emerging player in agrochemicals space.
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing and marketing of a wide range of agrochemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulator, micro fertilisers and antibiotic to the business-to-consumer and business-to-business customers.
Dharmaj Crop Guard exports its products to more than 20 countries in Latin America, East African countries, Middle East and Far East Asia. It sells its agrochemical products in granules, powder and liquid forms.
Dharmaj Crop Guard has obtained 464 registrations for agrochemical formulations from the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee, out of which 269 agrochemical formulations are for sale in India as well as for export and 195 agrochemical formulations are exclusively for exports.
It has 157 trademark registrations including branded products. Its formulations are sold as branded products to customers. As of September 30, 2022, Dharmaj Crop Guard hadover 118 branded formulations that are sold to farmers.
