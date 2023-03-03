Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

Retail investors continued to spearhead the demand for the initial stake sale of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd. on the third day of its subscription.

The Rs 412-crore IPO was subscribed 38% on the second day, while it was subscribed 12% on the first day.

The initial public offering comprises fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 39.34 lakh shares by investors and other selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 560–590 apiece. The OFS component is worth Rs 232 crore.