Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates

The demand for the initial stake sale of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd. was led by retail investors on the second day of its subcription.

The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 39.34 lakh shares by investors and other selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 560–590 apiece. The OFS component is worth Rs 232 crore.

The auto component maker launched the Rs 412-crore IPO in a bid to raise funds for capital expenditures. The IPO was subscribed 12% on the first day of subscription.