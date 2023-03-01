BQPrimeIPOsDivgi TorqTransfer IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates
Divgi TorqTransfer IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

The IPO was subscribed 0.09 times or 9% as of 3.45 pm on March 1.
01 Mar 2023, 4:29 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Divgi TorqTransfer Systems website)</p></div>
(Source: Divgi TorqTransfer Systems website)
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd. launched its initial public offering as the auto component maker looked to raise funds for capital expenditures.

The company allocated shares to anchor investors on Tuesday. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 39.34 lakh shares by investors and other selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 560–590 apiece. The OFS component is worth Rs 232 crore. 

Use of Proceeds

Proceeds of almost Rs 151 crore from the sale of new shares will be used to finance capital expenditures needed to purchase equipment or machinery. 

IPO Details

  • Duration: March 1 to 3

  • Fresh issue: Rs 180 crore

  • Offer for sale: 39.34 lakh shares.

  • Price band: Rs 560-590 per share.

  • Issue size: Fresh issue of Rs 180 crore.

  • Face value: Rs 5 apiece.

  • Lot size: 25 shares and multiple.

  • Listing on: BSE and NSE.

  • Lead managers: Inga Ventures Pvt. and Equirus Capital Pvt.

Subscription Status: Day 1

The IPO was subscribed 0.09 times or 9% as of 3.45 pm on March 1.

  • Institutional investors: Zero

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.03 times or 3%

  • Retail investors: 0.43 times or 43%

  • Employee Reserved: Zero

  • Reservation Portion Shareholder: Zero

