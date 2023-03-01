Divgi TorqTransfer IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd. launched its initial public offering as the auto component maker looked to raise funds for capital expenditures.

The company allocated shares to anchor investors on Tuesday. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 39.34 lakh shares by investors and other selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 560–590 apiece. The OFS component is worth Rs 232 crore.