Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Shoppers Stop, Bharti Airtel, Granules India, Bharat Electronics

Asian stocks were set to follow a selloff on Wall Street, with bond yields rising as traders combed through remarks from a slew of Federal Reserve officials. Investors await Jerome Powell’s speech for clues on the interest-rate outlook.

Equity futures for Japan, Hong Kong and Australia pointed to declines after the S&P 500 almost wiped out its weekly advance, while losses in the Nasdaq 100 topped 2%. U.S. futures were little changed in early Asian trading.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading below $84 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below $79-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.24% and Bitcoin was above 26,000-level.

At 5:28 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 76 points or 0.39% at 19,317.

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and declined after midday to snap three days of gains on Thursday. The healthcare sector dragged, whereas I.T. shares advanced in trade.

The Sensex slipped below the 65,300 level, whereas the Nifty dropped below the 19,400 mark. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. slipped after a positive move in early trade. It was the top drag on both indices as the markets were not enthused by the fund infusion by Qatar Investment Authority into the company's retail arm.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday for the second day in a row. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,524.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. That's the highest volume of buying since July 18. Domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,796.6 crore.

The local currency strengthened 10 paise to close at Rs 82.58 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. This is the strongest close since Aug. 2, when the rupee closed at 82.59.