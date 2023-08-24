RIL - Qatar Investment Authority Invests In Reliance Retail; 0.5% Dilution For RIL Shareholders: Motilal Oswal

Reliance Industries Ltd. has announced that Qatar Investment Authority would invest Rs 82.8 billion in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. through a wholly owned subsidiary. This investment is set at a pre-money equity valuation of Rs 8.3 trillion. At an estimated net debt of Rs 332 billion in FY25, the Reliance Retail’s enterprise value stands at Rs 8.6 trillion and equity per share value stands at at Rs 1,200.

Compared to previous deals in FY20 where the company raised ~Rs 473 billion at enterprise value/Ebitda of ~25 times in FY25 and average equity value of Rs 710 per share. EV has almost doubled to Rs 8.6 trillion from Rs 4.4 trillion.

The valuation aligns with prior transactions, hovering around ~27 times EV/Ebitda based on a two-year forward. Notably, Ebitda has doubled in the last three years, reaching Rs 179 billion in FY23.

We have assigned 37 times EV/Ebitda on FY25E, arriving at an EV of Rs 11.7 trillion, with a per share value of Rs 1670 (Rs 1485 for RIL).