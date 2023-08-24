Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Concerns: Nirmal Bang

Valuation and Recommendation:

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia’s niche focus on water supply projects, low revenue base and demonstrated track record of high growth with margin expansion along with reasonable valuations makes the issue attractive compared to listed peers.

With strong industry tailwinds likely to persist in water related projects, railways and roads, we believe Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is a decent proxy play on the infrastructure industry offering high growth with good profitability. Thus we recommend to 'Subscribe' to the IPO.