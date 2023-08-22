Aeroflex Industries IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Aeroflex Industries Ltd. will hold its initial public offering between Aug. 22 and 24.

The manufacturer of stainless-steel hoses will have an IPO issue size of Rs 351 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 189 crore by the promoter group at a price band of Rs 102–108 apiece.

The shares of the Sat Industries Ltd.'s subsidiary will list on both the BSE and the NSE on Sept. 1.