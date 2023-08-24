IRCTC Annual Report Analysis - Management Commentary Optimistic On All Business Segments: Dolat Capital

In FY23, the travel and tourism industry rebounded, witnessing increased traveler aspirations. IRCTC Ltd. emerged as a significant player, meeting travel needs and achieving prominence in the Asia Pacific online ticketing landscape.

With a focus on market dynamics and technology-driven solutions, IRCTC adapts to evolving client demands, resulting in commendable financial performance, robust revenue growth (88% growth in FY23), and enhanced profitability (operating profit margin 34.5%).

IRCTC's catering operations were revitalised after pandemic-related stagnation (revenues/Ebit now higher by 38%/19% over FY20), offering an improved meal experience on trains and at stations.

Effective cost management, operational optimisation, and diversified revenue streams contribute to the company's commendable financial performance and sustained growth. This success is underpinned by IRCTC's dedication to enhancing traveler experiences and meeting industry challenges head-on.