Stocks To Watch: HPCL, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra, IDFC, L&T Technology, Bajaj Electricals, Grasim, Exide

Asian markets opened mixed after U.S. equities struggled following data reinforcing the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Oil climbed as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified.

Australian stocks were marginally higher, while South Korean and Japanese market was trading marginally lower after open. Future contracts for Hong Kong were little changed.

U.S. futures were stable after the S&P 500 erased gains on Tuesday, with Nvidia Corp. leading a slump in technology stocks as the U.S. restricts the sale of chips the company designed for the Chinese market.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.83% and Bitcoin was above 28,000-level. Brent crude was trading above $91 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $88-mark.

At 5:55 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 10 points or 0.05% at 19,816.

The gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. helped India's benchmark stock indices snap a three-day losing streak to close higher on Tuesday.

The Nifty closed above 19,800, while the Sensex ended over 66,400. Banks and non-banking financial institutions advanced while the real estate sector was under pressure.

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 263.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 112.6 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The Indian rupee strengthened 2 paise to close at 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.