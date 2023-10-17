Arvind Fashions - A Focused Player; Attractive Valuations: Systematix Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Despite the near-term slowdown in consumption, we expect Arvind Fashions Ltd. to keep delivering on its stated objectives (100-150 basis points annual margin improvement, 12- 15% growth, 20% return on capital employed) at least until FY25, before it ruminates over other growth initiatives.

We have built in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 12%/24%/96% over FY23-25E, respectively, with 21.6% RoCE for FY25E.

We initiate coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 515, based on 10 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda, which implies a 47 times FY25E price/earning.

Prolonged slowdown in demand, enhanced competition, failure to scale up the focus brands, deterioration in margin/working capital and attrition issues are key risks to our call.