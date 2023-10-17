IRM Energy IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Strengths, Key Strategy, Risks, Financials: Anand Rathi

Valuation

Their successful track record of the company in building and operating distribution systems and their diverse customer portfolio are strong points.

Additionally, the company’s strong parentage and experienced leadership, along with their emphasis on technology adoption, bolster their growth potential.

Furthermore, their strategic acquisition of GAs with connectivity to gas pipelines and a consistent financial performance offer a stable foundation for expansion.

At the upper price band company is valued at price/earning of 33 times with a market cap of Rs 20,735 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 18.2%.

Compared with competitive fuels, they provide a more reliable and environmentally friendly alternative fuel to all their customer segments, and hence have been able to tap potential customer segments in the respective gas.

On the valuation front, we believe that the company is fairly priced. Thus, we recommend an 'Subscribe – Long Term' rating to the IPO.