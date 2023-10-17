IRM Energy IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Strengths, Key Strategy, Risks, Financials: Anand Rathi
The Rs 545.40 crore IPO will open tomorrow, the CGD company has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 480-505 Apiece.
Anand Rathi's IPO Report
IRM Energy Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on October 18 and the bid closes on October 20. The company has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 480 to Rs 505 per share. The minimum order quantity is 29.
The city gas distribution company plans to raise Rs 545.40 crore via a fresh issue.
Objects of the Issue
Fresh issue:
Rs 545.40 crore funding capital expenditure requirements for development of the city gas distribution network in the geographical areas of Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) in FY24-27.
Prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company.
General corporate purposes.
Strengths:
Successful development and operation of CGD business.
Technology adoption and digital initiatives for efficient and optimal operations.
Exclusivity in CNG and PNG supply in the awarded Gas.
Connectivity to gas pipelines and establishing cost-effective gas sourcing arrangements.
Key Strategies:
Technology adoption to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer value.
Expand the presence in existing and newer GAs through an improved captive distribution channel.
Infrastructure roll-out for development and operation of the new licensed GA of Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.
Continue to focus on sourcing reliable and cost-effective gas from leading gas suppliers.
About the company
IRM Energy is a CGD company in India, with operations at Banaskantha (Gujarat), Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Diu and Gir Somnath (Union Territory of Daman and Diu/Gujarat), and Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), engaged in the business of laying, building, operating, and expanding the city or local natural gas distribution network.
They develop natural gas distribution projects in the geographical areas allotted to them for industrial, commercial, domestic and automobile customers.
IRM Energy focuses on meeting the energy needs of customers in their GAs through their pipelines and CNG station network at a competitive price, while maintaining high safety standards.
Valuation
Their successful track record of the company in building and operating distribution systems and their diverse customer portfolio are strong points.
Additionally, the company’s strong parentage and experienced leadership, along with their emphasis on technology adoption, bolster their growth potential.
Furthermore, their strategic acquisition of GAs with connectivity to gas pipelines and a consistent financial performance offer a stable foundation for expansion.
At the upper price band company is valued at price/earning of 33 times with a market cap of Rs 20,735 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 18.2%.
Compared with competitive fuels, they provide a more reliable and environmentally friendly alternative fuel to all their customer segments, and hence have been able to tap potential customer segments in the respective gas.
On the valuation front, we believe that the company is fairly priced. Thus, we recommend an 'Subscribe – Long Term' rating to the IPO.
Key Risks
Transporting natural gas is hazardous and could result in accidents, which could adversely affect its reputation, business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.
The company requires various licenses and approvals for undertaking its businesses and the failure to obtain or retain such licenses or approvals in a timely manner, or at all, may adversely affect its operations.
Its CNG and industrial PNG supply operations account for 49.43 % and 46.86 % of its total operations (in terms of volume) for the three months ended June 30, 2023. They are heavily reliant on its CNG and industrial PNG supply operations and any decrease in the sales, may have an adverse effect on the business, operation, financial condition and cash flows of the company.
Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., one of its promoters, has provided corporate guarantees to third parties for the loans availed by the Company. In the event company defaults on any of the loans availed, its promoters will be liable for the repayment obligations.
They typically require 15-18 months to generate revenue in its GAs. Any further delay in realising revenue may affect its projections, results of operations and cash flows.
