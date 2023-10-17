Grasim Industries - Fundraise, A Positive Step; To Alleviate Pressure On Balance Sheet: Motilal Oswal

Grasim Industries Ltd. yesterday announced its plans to raise equity of up to Rs 4,000 crore through a rights issue. The promoters group has committed to fully subscribe to their entitlements and will also cover any unsubscribed portion, if applicable.

The company has undertaken a substantial capex of Rs 10,000 crore to venture into a new growth sector, specifically the 'paints' business. Till Q1 FY24, the company had already invested Rs 3,640 crore in the paints business.

The management has outlined a capex of Rs 5, 700 crore for FY24, which includes Rs 4,280 crore allocated for the paints business (Rs 1,050 crore spent in Q1 FY24).