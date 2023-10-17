Ahluwalia Contracts - Robust Industry Outlook, Supported By Momentum In Order Inflows: HDFC Securities

Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. continues to see robust order flow prospects in healthcare, data centres, industrial structures apart from government buildings.

Competitive intensity remains elevated but Ahluwalia Contracts remains very selective in bidding for projects.

Despite near term headwinds of high input costs, margin is expected to improve from FY24E with softening of commodity prices, a narrower gap of indices with input prices, slightly lesser competitive intensity and new projects bid at elevated input price assumption.

The promoter family remains closely involved in the business with well-defined responsibilities and clear understanding of future roles.

Ahluwalia Contracts’ robust and diversified order book, strong bidding pipeline, timely execution could help to bring more orders going forward.

Investors can buy the stock in the Rs 690-704 band and add more on dips to Rs 615-629 (12.5 times FY25E earnings per share).

We feel the base case fair value of the stock is Rs 771 (15.5 times FY25E EPS) and the bull case fair value is Rs 821 (16.5 times FY25E EPS) over the next two to three quarters.